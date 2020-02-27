Jungle Cruise Boat Sinks at Disney World

Some guests at Walt Disney World got a little more of the jungle than they bargained for, as one of the boats in the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction sank while passengers were on board. The attraction in Magic Kingdom was on a normal run during the middle of the day when it took on water and sank. Fortunately, the water in that Jungle Cruise river is pretty shallow, so the part of the boat containing passengers didn't take on too much water.

The boat reportedly sank around 12:30 ET, causing the entire ride to close down. Jungle Cruise reopened for guests about 90 minutes later, enough time to get the passengers off and clear the sank boat. There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Guests in attendance have been taking to social media throughout the day, documenting their experience at Disney World and on Jungle Cruise. One guest, Matthew Vince, posted a picture from the boat, showing several people standing in a bit of water while on deck.

Our boat on the jungle cruise sank today. Fun times! #wdw pic.twitter.com/jCxjIOzu9Z — Matthew Vince (@synewaves) February 27, 2020

There has been no official word from Disney regarding the sinking of the boat, so the cause of the issue remains unknown. Maybe it's just an extensive piece of marketing for the Jungle Cruise movie that arrives in theaters this summer? Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt are starring in a new blockbuster movie based on the iconic ride, hoping to find success similar to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise that was kicked off in 2003.

Jungle Cruise is one of the longer-running rides at Disney World and still manages to draw big crowds each and every day, despite its age.

