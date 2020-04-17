High School Musical Fans Are Devastated That Zac Efron Didn’t Sing During Disney Family Singalong

Much like last week's brand new episode of Saturday Night Live, Disney brought some extra joy into people's homes last night with the Disney Family Singalong. The event featured appearances by many celebrity guests from the comfort of their own homes, including the cast of Avengers: Endgame, who paid tribute to healthcare workers during the show. The event also featured a performance of "We're All in This Together" from many of the original cast members of High School Musical, including Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Ashley Tisdale, and Lucas Grabeel. The exciting moment also featured a brief appearance by Zac Efron, but much to the Internet's dismay, the actor didn't participate in the song.

“We're all in this together - no kidding! Tune in to the #DisneyFamilySingalong tonight at 8|7c on ABC for a night of fun the Wildcat Way,” @ABCNetwork tweeted. You can check out the video of the cast singing in the tweet below:

The Zac Efron news made a Twitter Moment, which explained why the actor couldn't participate in the song. "'Now just when you thought we couldn’t give you any more feels, I have a surprise for you,' Ryan Seacrest said before introducing Efron, 32, explaining that the actor didn’t have a good enough internet connection for a prolonged appearance. 'This star is hunkered down in the middle of nowhere with patchy WiFi, but he does not want to miss out on tonight.'"

