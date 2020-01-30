Demon Slayer Reveals Its Best Blu-ray Cover Artwork Yet

Demon Slayer has stopped slaying fans for a single second since its first season wrapped. The show rose to fame last year upon its debut, and Demon Slayer has since become a force to contend with. As many fans herald it as the industry's next big things, plenty are sitting in wait for the anime's Blu-ray volumes, and it turns out one of the volumes is going to look absolutely lit.

Recently, Crunchyroll got fans buzzing when the streaming service shared the key art for one of Demon Slayer's Blu-rays. The box art is sourced from the anime's eighth volume in Japan, and fans are geeking out over its sickening look.

As you can see below, the artwork features Tanjiro without Nezuko in sight... though she is probably hitching a ride on his back. With his sword drawn, the hero is sending out flames while a massive ice dragon looms behind Tanjiro. Clearly, the pair are at odds, but fans have more than enough faith in Tanjiro to slay the beast.

Key Art for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Japanese BD/DVD Vol. 8 🔥 pic.twitter.com/688aimV3qv — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 29, 2020

Of course, fans are now wondering if this artwork will be included in the U.S. release. There are no firm dates out for the Demon Slayer home release yet, but you can bet collectors will jump on the Blu-rays upon their release. And if they have artwork this good, you know the eighth volume is going to sell out real fast.

For those of you looking forward to more of the anime, well - you have a lot to keep track with. So far, there has been no word on a season two, but ufotable did announce it is making a Demon Slayer movie. The feature will adapt the manga's beloved train arc, and fans expect to get a first-look at the movie later this March.

What do you think about this brand-new Demon Slayer cover art? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. The series is also currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block.