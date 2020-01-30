Toei's Latest Financial Report Sees Dragon Ball Come in Top

Dragon Ball is the series that never dies. Much like its heroes, the franchise has found clever ways to revive itself amongst fans, and Dragon Ball is in the prime of such right now. After all, it seems Toei Animation is thriving thanks to the series as the company's latest financial report shows how much the anime has earned.

Recently, a fan on Twitter got the fandom buzzing when they shared details from Toei's latest financial report. The document covers the company in its third quarter of 2020, and it turns out Dragon Ball is leading in all categories.

As Ethan Law shows below, Dragon Ball is number one when it comes to Domestic Licensing. This means the title itself makes the most money in Japanese licensing than other shows at Toei. Dragon Ball came in with 4.3 million yen while the runner-up, One Piece, earned about 2.1 million.

Toei Fiscal Year 2020 3rd quarter financial results. Dragon Ball continues to be up year over year and continues to be Toei's #1 money maker. pic.twitter.com/gHwwD3xNX3 — Ethan Law🏳️‍🌈 (@ArchedThunder) January 30, 2020

When it comes to overseas licensing, the same truth rings true for Dragon Ball. The franchise made Toei a whopping 4.67 million yen compared to the 1.84 when One Piece did at second place. The rest of the top earners include Saint Seiya and Digimon which earned less than 400 million each.

The final category comes down to overseas films, and One Piece did put up a fight. The anime came second with 1.41 million, but Dragon Ball took home first place after bringing in 1.69 million yen. Clearly, Goku is a worthy opponent on the field, and he only becomes more monstrous as you toss more money his way!

