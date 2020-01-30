My Hero Academia Teases Twice's Major Importance

With the Paranormal Liberation Front acting as the next big threat for the heroes of My Hero Academia, Midoriya and company has perhaps never faced a bigger challenge. As the hero Hawks attempts to learn as much as he can by infiltrating the organization as a spy, the winged wonder has begun an unlikely friendship with the super villain known as Twice. Though Twice is normally seen as a joke in the franchise, Hawks expands on the importance of this villain and just how he may be the hidden ace up the sleeve of the nefarious super villain group!

Warning! Spoilers for the 258th Chapter of My Hero Academia will be discussed, so if you want to experience these events fresh in the future, steer clear!

Twice's background is a terrifying one, as he is constantly attempting to control his powers in fear that one of his own clones may be the death of him. When he tore his mask during the Overhaul arc for example, the villain feared for his life until his crush Toga assisted him by covering his face. Needless to say, his personality and the inner workings of his mind are unstable at best. However, even with this condition, Twice is thought of by Hawks to be potentially the strongest member of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

With his ability to create numerous clones of himself, and the Front's production of new Nomu, Twice could create an army of Nomu with his clones, unleashing a nigh unbeatable force upon the world. Though you'd hardly be able to tell just based on his goofy demeanor, but given the right motivation, the dual personality villain could be one of the greatest threats the world has ever seen.

With Hawks working as quickly as possible to learn all that he can, the war between the heroes and the villains inches ever closer, and Class 1-A is going to be on the front line. The students of UA Academy will need to use everything they've learned from their recent work studies if they hope to survive!

