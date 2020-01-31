My Hero Academia Reveals How Mirio is Handling that Major Death

My Hero Academia's fourth season has officially moved into new territory with the Remedial Course and Culture Festival arcs with the latest episode, but before it moved on completely Izuku Midoriya went to check in on the one person who had been struggling the most toward the end of the Shie Hassaikai arc, Mirio Togata. Mirio was one of the most promising young heroes in U.A. Academy at the start of the season, but the latest string of episodes not only saw him losing his quirk but seeing his mentor, Sir Nighteye, die right in front him.

Sir Nighteye's death ended the arc on a major bummer of a note following Izuku Midoriya's big victory against Overhaul, so it's been quite a lot for Mirio to process as he's suffered a ton of bad news at once. But how is he dealing with all of this? Episode 78 of the series actually answers this question as he's trying his best to keep a smile on his face.

Episode 78 of the series sees Izuku Midoriya and the other young heroes involved with the Overhaul battles finally make their way back to U.A. Academy, but Mirio is being kept in the hospital a bit longer for observation. It's revealed that he'll have to stop attending school for a while, but when Midoriya visits him, he's definitely struggling. He's trying his best to keep his energy up, but can't help but be exasperated.

He tells Midoriya that he'll do his best to keep smiling because it's what Sir Nighteye did best (even though Midoriya never saw this himself). Nighteye's final words were a prediction that Mirio would have a bright future as a hero, and now Mirio is clinging to that. There's a brief cutaway that reveals him learning all of this news from Aizawa, but he's also slightly hopeful that Eri will be able to restore him to normal someday. So he's doing his best to keep a brave face.

Seeing Mirio being so brave about all of this, Midoriya tries to offer him One For All. Mirio quickly refuses as this would cause all sorts of new problems for Midoriya too, and he decides that's what's best for him and for everyone is to do what he can to accept reality and move forward with as high of spirits as he can muster.

What are your thoughts on Mirio's terrible situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.