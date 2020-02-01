Sinister Black Clover Cosplay Brings Devil to Life

Black Clover's Reincarnation arc recently ended its final climactic battle with the latest episode of the anime, and it's been a huge hit with fans. As one of the most intense arcs of the anime to date, this arc brought together elements from the entire series in one big conflict for the survival of the Clover Kingdom. The various Magic Knights of the kingdom had to fight one another as the souls of the Elves possessed them and vowed for revenge. But at the root of this major conflict was a dark new entity from another world, Devil.

Devil's time in the anime is admittedly short lived, but the villain has played a key role in setting the entire series in motion and the impact of this villain is still being explored in the manga to this day. But the story implications aren't the only reason this villain has been a huge hit as Devil just looks the coolest.

Devil's otherworldly look seems like it'd be tough for anyone to bring to life through cosplay, but artist @artistjodysteel (who you can find on Instagram here) has somehow managed to do just that with one sinister take on Devil. Check it out below:

Devil has one of the looser designs in the entire series overall because the villain comes from a different dimension, but the anime helped nail down a look for the entity as Asta, Yuno, and the rest of the Magic Knights fought to keep the Clover Kingdom in tact. But this wicked makeup art for this cosplay definitely captures all of the creep factor that makes this villain in particular so special. The latest episode made it seem like the fight may be over, but you can't count out this cool look for long?

If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim's Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.