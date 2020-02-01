WWE Superstar Asuka Shares Adorable Dragon Ball Z Theme Song Cover

WWE Superstar (and current Women's Tag Team Champion) Asuka may be one of the hottest stars in the brand now, and she's kept this strong grip on fans ever since her debut a couple of years ago. But while she's a ferocious warrior in the ring, there's a whole different side to the popular star online. Asuka's own YouTube channel KanaChanTV features fun slice of life blogs in which Asuka pursues all of her interests, nerdy or otherwise, and the latest video has caught the attention of Dragon Ball fans everywhere.

She's previously shown her love of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump offerings and video games with a fun video in which she plays through the special Jump 50th Anniversary Famicom Classic Mini, but a moment in her latest video takes this even further as she uses a flute to play an adorable cover of Dragon Ball Z's original opening, "Cha-La Head Cha-La."

This performance debuted during a video in which she celebrates getting a special YouTube creator award, but for fans who just want to see her strut her musical stuff, Asuka shared a clip of the adorable cover to Twitter complete with a side by side of the opening theme sequence. Check it out below:

Dragon Ball's original Japanese opening theme is one of the most popular anime themes of all time (unless you're a bigger fan of the English opening, "Rock the Dragon," and has gotten a ton of covers from fans over the years. But this is undoubtedly one of the best considering Asuka really nailed it with that flute!

Have you checked out Asuka's YouTube channel? Did you even know she had one?

Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series.

