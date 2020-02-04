Castlevania Writer Teases Imminent Release of Season 3 Trailer

It seems the time has finally come. It has taken months for Netflix to make good on its promise, but the streaming powerhouse has not forgotten its love for anime and vampires. In a matter of months, Castlevania will see its third season go live, and that is enough to make millions of fans happy. After all, the original series has been praised by gamers and otakus alike since its first season debuted, and it turns out the third season will drop its trailer ASAP.

Over on Twitter, fans got a look at the tease thanks to writer Warren Ellis. As the writer on Castlevania, the story's impressive action and pacing all falls down to Ellis. Over the last few days, the writer has posted teases about the trailer's debut, and he did so again just moments ago with a more urgent note.

"Stand by," the writer wrote on Twitter as he posted a title card seemingly taken from the completed Castlevania trailer.

As you can imagine, this tease is sitting well with fans. For some time now, netizens have done their best to uncover the release date of Castlevania's third season. Ahead of the new year, a report went live which suggested the anime would make a surprise drop in January, but Netflix was quick to dismiss the report. With February in swing, now would be a great time to get fans hyped for the anime and ease their minds with an official release date.

If you're not familiar with Netflix's Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first seasons on Netflix. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. The synopsis for Netflix's Castlevania reads as such: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis.