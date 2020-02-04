Death Note Trends Worldwide Over Donald Trump Cameo

Few expected to open social media and see Death Note trending worldwide under the category of "Politics" - but that's exactly what happened yesterday. The Death Note: Special One-Shot 2020 was just released, and one scene in it sees US President Donald Trump offering to buy the Death Note (and subsequently Ryuk's services) for an exorbitant amount of money. That act starts a bidding war that eventually ends with America getting the Death Note for 1 Quadrillion Japanese yen. Naturally, the idea of Donald Trump getting his hands on the Death Note was an instant buzz-worthy act to imagine - and also a pretty good global promotion for the Death Note franchise.

Now, as you can see below, people all over the Internet that are now going in on this collision of politics and anime, with some pretty hilarious reactions to seeing Donald Trump in Death note: