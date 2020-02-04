This Stunning Collage Paints Ash Ketchum Using Only Pokemon

Pokemon fans have learned a lot from Ash Ketchum. The aspiring Pokemon Master has overcome some unimaginable odds to become the champion he is today. Time and again, the goofy hero from Pallet Town has proven his worth with Pikachu, and he has inspired fans to reach for similar success. That is why one artist went above with their latest Pokemon project as they painted Ash in an odd medium.

Over on Reddit, a user known as JanDoedelGaming posted their work. The poster, which can be seen below, is simple from far away. The poster simply recreates a shot of Ash from the anime during his early years. The trainer is seen shortly after throwing a Poke Ball, but his possible catch is not the thing interesting fans.

No, the interesting bit comes when you zoom in on the poster. The artwork turns out to be a massive collage which the artist created using itty-bitty Pokemon sprites.

As you can see here, the blown-up image reveals the secret behind this Pokemon project. The artist was able to stunningly recreate an anime shot using Pokemon sprites. Everything you see on this poster was created using a geeky form of pointillism.

Looking at the sky, you can zoom in to find hordes of Vanilluxe floating around as well as Dewgong and Wailord. There are plenty of other Pokemon as well as Horsea, Ditto, and more. It turns out the artwork was made using an algorithm, so you can check out the info here on how to make your own sprite-approved Pokemon.

