Legend of Zelda Artwork Pitches the Perfect Slice-of-Life Anime

The Legend of Zelda has been one of the biggest Nintendo exclusive video game franchises that the console has seen over its lifetime. Starting out with an 8-Bit entry on the Nintendo Entertainment System, the franchise that focuses on the adventures of Link across space and time has continued throughout the decades and on numerous different consoles. With the recent entries on the Nintendo Switch of Breath of the Wild and Link's Awakening having made their way to the Nintendo Switch, it's no wonder that one fan artist has decided to bring a brand new spin on Princess Zelda.

Zelda herself, for the most part, usually plays second fiddle to Link, with the Princess of Hyrule usually being kidnapped by series villain Gannon or finding herself in another predicament. The female protagonist of the Zelda series however has been given the limelight a number of times over, with one notorious game, Legend of Zelda: Wand of Gamelon, giving the princess her own game where she is the number one hero attempting to rescue Link. With the Breath of the Wild getting a sequel, the original trailer seemed to hint at the Princess getting a bigger role, and we'll be crossing our fingers that she becomes a playable character as well!

Twitter Artist Calilo_3124 brought their own interpretation to the legendary princess of Hyrule, giving Zelda a modern make over which does a fantastic job of taking the Princess out of her normal attire and environment and imagines what it would be like if she were dropped into the real world:

I tried designing my own fashion for zelda pic.twitter.com/YQOE5rhAlo — Calilo (@calilo_3124) February 3, 2020

Considering the popularity of the Legend of Zelda franchise, we imagine that it will be in existence as long as Nintendo itself is. Much like the Mobile Suit: Gundam series, Legend of Zelda is timeless not just thanks to its game mechanics and breathtaking visuals across consoles, but also thanks in part to the different realities set up in each installment. For example, the world that was introduced in Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker are two completely interpretations of both Zelda, Link, and the world of Hyrule.

