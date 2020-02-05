Naruto Animator Shares Heartbreaking Iron Man Sketch

Naruto fans know a thing or three about tearjerkers. Time and again, the anime franchise did well to make fans cry. If it wasn't thanks to Naruto Uzumaki, you could always rely on characters like Hinata to make you cry. And thanks to one animator, fans of Naruto are crying for a whole other reason.

Over on Twitter, the whole situation went live when fans rediscovered one of Cheng Xi Huang's sketches. The animator is one of the top praised talents who has worked on Boruto, and they've come to expect good things from the artist. So when he decided to tackle Iron Man, fans knew they were in trouble.

As you can see below, Huang posted the sketch on Twitter, and it shows Iron Man in a tough spot. The heartbreaking moment came straight from Avengers: Endgame, and it has everything to do with Iron Man's demise. As fans know, the beloved hero did die at the film's end, and this black-and-white sketch shows the moment when Tony Stark passes.

While fans are used to Huang's anime aesthetic, this piece of artwork invokes an entirely new side of the artist. The sketch is rough and unfinished, but its raw emotion is enough to make fans teary again. It doesn't matter that Avengers: Endgame came out months ago; A piece of work like never expires.

As this work circulates, fans are more eager than ever to have Huang return to Boruto. The freelancer animator tends to travel between shows, but his work with the Naruto franchise has been nothing short of great. And if his comeback just so happens to make fans cry, such a price would be well worth the reward.

Created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story.