Gintama Shares New Sudsy Bathtime Promo

Gintama's anime series may have ended, but the franchise is looking to make a resurgence with an upcoming feature length film. To help the series stay fresh in the minds of anime fans the world over, the franchise is releasing a number of NSFW bath images that take some of your favorite characters from the anime story of samurai fighting aliens with a hilarious slant. Starting later this month, Rakuten will be giving fans the opportunity to enter into a lottery that gives audiences the chance to win one of the five images that give us NSFW views on the anime of Gintama.

For those who don't know, Gintama is a hilarious anime that spoofs other series as well as tropes that fall under the medium. With over 360 episodes of the anime, 77 volumes of the manga, and six original animation specials, it's clear that the long running series still has a passionate fan base who are waiting in anticipation for the next chapter of the anime. With the movie still a ways off, set to release in 2021, we're sure these NSFW images will tide over a number of fans.

Anime News Network shared some of the brand new images that show characters like Hijikata, Kondo, and Okita in the bath house, enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation that will be offered to fans via the online retailer known as Rakuten!

Which is your favorite NSFW image shown here for Gintama? Will you be participating in the lottery from Rakuten? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Gintama!

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that's been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he's produced over the years.