Death Note Fan Art Imagines New One Shot As An Anime

Death Note has returned! With the return of the anime/manga series that follows the story of the notebook that allows its wielder to kill anyone that they know the name of, and have seen the face of, and the Shinigami named Ryuk who grants the book to random teens around the world. With Light Yagami having died at the end of the first series, unable to continue his career as the "God of Death" Kira, the sequel needed a brand new protagonist to bring into the lime light. Enter Minoru Tanaka, a young boy great at intelligence tests but not so much at everything else. Minoru's story has been portrayed in manga, but one fan decided to take a look into what this new chapter of Death Note would look like as an anime!

Minoru is a very different character from Light, not looking to create a movement under the banner of a supernatural killer but rather, simply wanting to gain wealth by creating a seemingly fool proof plan to sell the Death Note to the highest bidder. As is the case with most dealings with the Shinigami, things don't go exactly as planned for the young Tanaka, and we watch as the killer notebook affects the lives of humanity once again!

Twitter Artist Amanomoon re-interpreted a scene from the manga, taking both Minoru and the returned Ryuk and bringing them into the world of anime, imagining what this new chapter in the world of Death Note would look like if it were brought into glorious animation:

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has since inspired an anime series, several video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as such: “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”