Death Note's New One-Shot Gets Anime Makeover

It has been quite some time since Death Note popped up before anime fans. While the series has its share of live-action projects, most agree the series' anime cannot be stopped. Even after all these years, Light Yagami remains an icon amongst fans, but he has some competition to tackle. After all, a new Death Note one-shot introduced a new lead to the franchise, and the newcomer just got their first taste of anime fame.

Over on Twitter, an artist prompted all kinds of discussion when their take on Death Note went viral. Known as AMANOMOON online, the artist decided to draw up stills from the new one-shot in the style of Death Note's anime.

As you can see below, the artwork is impressive. The first figure you notice is Ryuk as the Shinigami hides off to the side. In the background, the monster can be seen holding a red apple in hand, and their focus is set on the boy in front of him.

Rather than Light this time around, Ryuk is working with a lead name Minoru Tanaka. The boy was selected by the Shinigami shortly after Light died as the God of Death knew more apples. The boy declined the offer back then, but the one-shot follows Tanaka as he outsmarts everyone to sell the Death Note. But as always, Ryuk remains one step ahead of his new victim until the very end.

This little anime makeover may not be official, but it gives fans a taste of what a Death Note revival could be like. Even if it were just an OVA, fans would be happy to reunite with Ryuk again whether Light was around or not.

Created by Tsugumi Ohba with illustrations provided by Takeshi Obata, Death Note has inspired an anime series, video games, an animated film, a novel, and most infamously, a live-action film on Netflix. The series is described as follows, “Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects—and he’s bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But will Light succeed in his noble goal, or will the Death Note turn him into the very thing he fights against?”