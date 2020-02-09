This Bulma Cosplay Highlights Her Best Dragon Ball Super Look

While Bulma has undergone several changes over the course of the franchise, Dragon Ball Super presented a much different kind of Bulma. The fan favorite mainstay often made a change to her look with each new arc, but the latest iteration of the anime didn't quite have her shift as often as she used to. But while this seems like a major flaw in each of her appearances in the anime, it actually had the opposite effect. Rather than make Bulma less interesting with each new appearance compared to her time in the original series, it made her few looks at the more iconic.

But which of Bulma's Dragon Ball Super looks was her best one? There's a strong argument for her beachy get up that was introduced in Dragon Ball Super: Broly, but there's an even stronger argument for the look that was adapted the most. A simple, yet effective shirt, jeans, and neckerchief combo.

Artist @amythunderbolt (who you can find on Instagram here) taps into the power of Bulma's best Dragon Ball Super look with their great cosplay, and it's a great reminder as to why this is such a strong look for the heroine in the first place (outside of its references to other great Bulma looks). Check it out below:

Many of Bulma's looks have fans of their own, but this is one of the rare ones that has been immortalized in a different fashion. Although she doesn't fight herself in Dragon Ball FighterZ, she actually plays a key role in how the story of the game evolves. Not only that, it features this very outfit. Like this cosplay, Dragon Ball FighterZ shows how this outfit retains its pop even with three dimensions!

