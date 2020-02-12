Attack on Titan Cosplay Fiercely Brings Mikasa to Life

Attack on Titan has its fair share of memorable characters, but its admittedly hard for many of the human warriors in the series to stand out amongst all of the Titans and those who transform into them. There are a few that have managed to stay on the top of fans' radars over the years for one reason or another, and one of the biggest fan favorites is undoubtedly Mikasa Ackerman. Among the many fighters of the series overall, Mikasa has made a major stamp on fans thanks to the many times she's hopped in to save her fellow Survey Corps members.

This is especially true for the major strides Mikasa has made over the course of the third season as the world continues to crumble around her, Eren, and Armin. But through it all Mikasa has remained strong, and has kept up her fierce demeanor as she continues to battle through her tough world.

This tough sentiment was perfectly captured by artist @mangoecos (who you can find on Instagram here), who manages to strike fear into any Titan that could potentially come across with a fierce stance and awesomely recreated 3D maneuver gear too. It's a cosplay ready to take on all the Titans! Check it out below:

Mikasa and Eren drew a lot of negative attention to themselves towards the end of the third season when they fought to keep Armin alive, and fans are currently waiting to find out what she will be getting into with the next season of the series. With both the manga and anime preparing to come to a close sometime within the year, everyone is on edge. At least this cosplay is fierce enough to ease the stress!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It's set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.