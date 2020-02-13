Dragon Quest Anime Movie "Your Story" Now Streaming On Netflix

The Dragon Quest video game series is one of the longest running franchises of all time, with the first entry released on the 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment System with the titular Dragon Quest. While consoles have primarily been the place where the series has lived, the franchise has found its way into the world of cinema with an anime movie using computer generated graphics to bring the movie of Dragon Quest: Your Story to life! The movie was released in Japan last year but now, subscribers to the streaming service of Netflix can watch the film whenever they want starting today!

This Dragon Quest movie isn't an entirely original story as it uses the blueprints of the fifth video game in the series, following the story of Luca, a young adventurer that is attempting to save his mother from powerful evil forces. The Super Nintendo game, or Super Famicom game, was never released outside of Japan, due to poor sales of previous games that were released in North America.

The official description for the film reads as such:

"Adapted from the storyline of DRAGON QUEST V™: Hand of the Heavenly Bride®, DRAGON QUEST YOUR STORY tells the tale of Luca as he follows in his father's footsteps to rescue his beloved mother from the evil grips of Ladja, a high-ranking member of an organization known as The Order of Zugzwang. Failure is not an option as Luca uses the power of magic while battling monsters in his search for the Zenithian sword and the Legendary Hero, his only hope for success. Supervised by the original DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, the movie runs one hour and 42 minutes."

The most popular release of the series in recent memory has been Dragon Quest 11: Echoes Of An Elusive Age, releasing on consoles such as Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The main characters of the series have also recently made a splash on the popular Super Smash Brothers Ultimate game on the Switch, highlighting a number of the heroes from games past and present.

Dragon Quest XII may be a while from being released, but rest assured, the franchise will continue marching forward based on the popularity of the series!

Have you seen Dragon Quest: Your Story? Will you be watching it on Netflix if you haven't? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Quest!