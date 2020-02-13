John Cena Is The Perfect Phoenix Wright In Hilarious Meme

Phoenix Wright is arguably the most famous attorney in video games. With the "Objection" shouting lawyer having a number of popular video games under his belt, as well as appearing in the crossover fighting game of Marvel Vs. Capcom 3, it's clear that the Capcom created litigator will continue to be a shining star in the world of game franchises. Now, a hilarious meme has begun being shared with wrestler/actor John Cena appearing to wear a suit that seems to be ripped straight from Phoenix's wardrobe!

Phoenix Wright, Ace Attorney was first released in 2001 on the Gameboy Advance, later appearing on other handheld systems such as the Nintendo DS and recently made its way onto home consoles such as the Playstation 4, X-Box One, Nintendo Switch with the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. The official description for the latest entry reads as such:

"Defend the innocent and save the day! Courtroom hero Phoenix Wright lays down the law Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy. Join rookie lawyer Phoenix Wright through the early years of his career in his quest to find the truth behind all of the classic cases! Prepare for intense courtroom showdowns by investigating crime scenes, collecting evidence, and questioning witnesses. Use evidence and the testimonies of witnesses to your advantage as you battle for the innocence of your client. Nothing less of a full acquittal will do in this court of law. Find the contradictions in witnesses’ testimony to expose the truth!"

Twitter User SteveYurko shared the hilarious comparison between Phoenix Wright and John Cena, proving that the star of the upcoming movies of Fast And Furious 9 and Suicide Squad and popular wrestler for the WWE would make for an amazing actor to bring the ace attorney to life:

Surprisingly enough, there was a live action Phoenix Wright film, released in 2012 and shockingly directed by the horror legend that is Takashi Miike. The feature length film did a great job of bringing these unique looking characters to life and we'll be crossing our fingers that the property is made into a North America movie, John Cena or no.

What do you think of the idea of having John Cena portray Phoenix Wright? Which John Cena project are you most excited to see?