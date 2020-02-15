Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Valentine's Day with Curvy Edens Zero Art

Hiro Mashima is one of the most popular manga creators among fans, and one of the major reasons as to why is because Mashima has never been one to shy away from fan service. Across every one of his major releases thus far, Mashima has delivered on several curvy female characters and uber buff male characters. But the difference with Mashima, however, is that he's willing to go the extra mile for fans and showcase many of these fan favorites in some spicy new ways. Especially through his official Twitter account.

But while he's still very much in love with the characters of Fairy Tail, Mashima has also been quite kind for fans of his newest series Edens Zero. Taking to Twitter to celebrate the Valentine's Day in quite the spicy way, Mashima has shared a new sketch of Sister Ivry which puts her in an outfit that she has yet to debut in the official series.

But while this Sister Ivry puts a curvy new angle on the Life of Edens, he's shared a much less sexy (but ten times as adorable) sketch of Edens Zero's main heroine, Rebecca. But this one fulfills a much different kind of fantasy as she's here to ask to be your Valentine!

Are you reading through Edens Zero? What do you think of it so far? Mashima recently brought all three of his series together in a special crossover for Kodansha's 60th Anniversary, Hero's, which will be going by a different name when it gets a physical release in Japan. So that might be the best way to get up to speed with the vibes of each of his releases thus far.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you haven't checked out Hiro's Mashima's latest work yet, Edens Zero is simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai) in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine.

The series follows new main character, Rebecca, as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.