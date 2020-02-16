Dragon Ball Cosplay Shows Off Surprisingly Sexy Take on Zamasu

Dragon Ball Super's anime run was an exciting time for fans of the franchise. After picking up the series from where it left off with Dragon Ball Z after spending years away from screens, this new anime introduced fans to a whole new world of problems. Well, it's more like "worlds" as Super shook up the franchise as a whole with the introduction of a whole multiverse full of powerful new foes and allies for Goku and company to contend with as they continue to reach new levels of power.

One of the new arcs that is largely agreed upon as the standout of this new anime series was the Future Trunks arc. Not only did it bring back the fan-favorite Future Trunks' post-apocalyptic world back to the franchise, but it also debuted a godly new threat with Zamasu -- a much more nuanced villain than had been seen in the anime to that point.

But while Zamasu provided a type of enemy that fans had yet to see in Dragon Ball Super, this cosplay from artist @officialkobra (who you can find on Instagram here) provides a whole new kind of Zamasu that we certainly weren't expecting to ever see. With this genderbent take on Zamasu...the god is drawing all sorts of different looks now. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KOBRA (@officialkobra) on Feb 10, 2020 at 9:07am PST

Although Zamasu's time in the series was largely eclipsed by his role as Goku Black, this god threw the whole timeline into whack in order to kill the other gods. Like few villains, he was successful in doing so and actually defeated Goku and Vegeta so handily that the only way for the villain to be beaten in the end was to have him erased completely. If Zamasu ever does come back to the anime, maybe this look would be more remembered?

What did you think of Zamasu's time in Dragon Ball Super? How does he rank among the villains overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super's big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series.