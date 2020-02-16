My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Shares Intense New Cover Art

If you haven't been keeping tabs on My Hero Academia's big spin-off, Vigilantes, there's no better time than ever now that this manga has officially kicked off its final arc. Although this spin-off initially kept its distance from the main series thanks to taking place several years before the main one began, several later developments revealed key pieces of information that actually helped flesh out some of the reveals in My Hero Academia's later chapters. In fact, the spin-off had an entire arc focusing on Shota Aizawa's time in U.A. Academy before becoming a pro hero.

This arc also introduced fans to the mysterious "Shirakumo" that Aizawa refused to talk about in the main series. Shirakumo was a student of U.A. Academy in the same class as Aizawa and Present Mic, and the three of them were close friends alongside the younger Midnight as well. They even planned to open up a hero agency after graduation.

But as fans learned, there was a reason Shirakumo never made it to the main series. This is reflected in the intense cover art for Volume 9 of the series which gathers up the last of the Aizawa flashback arc chapters. With this cover, all sorts of memories are flooding back of that terrible tragedy for the young heroes.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has told stories about its own set of characters, but the Aizawa flashback arc was definitely a major standout that emphasized the importance of checking out every new release from this franchise! It's also why the series is apt for an anime adaptation of its own someday. Are you reading through My Hero Academia: Vigilantes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

The series is written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, and you can currently read new chapters of the series at Viz Media for free at the link here (along with the entire back catalog with a Shonen Jump subscription). My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is officially described as such:

"My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set in a superpowered society, where there is nothing ordinary about evil anymore. Heroes, trained and licensed to protect and defend the public against supervillains, stand above all the rest. Not everyone can be a hero, however, and there are those who would use their powers to serve the people without legal sanction. But do they fight for justice in the shadows, or for reasons known only to themselves? Whatever they fight for, they are called... vigilantes."