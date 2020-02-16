Yu-Gi-Oh ARC-V Dub Joins New Streaming Service

If you are a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh, you know it can be hard tapping into the heart of the cards. Time and again, Yugi struggled to do so in battle, but he always found a connection way ahead of his rival Kaiba. Now, fans have been given an easier way to learn the skill from their favorite duelists, and it comes courtesy of Yu-Gi-Oh ARC-V. After all, the show is heading to a new streaming platform, and it will keep you entertained for some time.

Recently, Kidoodle.TV posted a confirmation which informed fans the Yu-Gi-Oh series is coming to its catalog. Konami agreed to bring the series online this month, and ARC-V will stream entirely in English.

All 148 episodes will be available starting this month for users. The dub will make it easy for fans new and old to watch on-the-go. And if you haven't met Yuya yet - well, it is time you learned what the duelist is all about.

If you want to find out more on the show, you can read its synopsis below (via Google) before Kidoodle.TV begins offering it to subscribers shortly:

"Yuya Sakaki has a dream to follow in his father's footsteps and become one of the world's greatest "duel-tainers." He may be helped in the endeavor when he discovers a new technique, pendulum summoning, which allows him to summon many monsters at one time. Even with the new method to help him out, it's a challenge for the middle school student to attain his spot atop the dueling world as a number of rivals emerge to try to steal his spotlight. He must step up his game to stay ahead of the evolution in dueling."

Will you be checking out this classic series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yu-Gi-Oh! was originally created by Kazuki Takahashi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and ran from September 1996 to March 2004. The series follows Yugi Mutou, a young boy who solves an ancient puzzle and is possessed by the spirit of the Egyptian pharoah. Being skilled at deadly games, the Pharoah goes on to create and solve problems for Yugi based on deadly games of chance.