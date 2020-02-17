Pokemon Fan Shares Spooky Good Gengar Cosplay

Over the years, some Pokemon have become more popular than others. It goes without saying that Pikachu is one such mascot, but the same can be said for plenty more like Bulbasaur and even Eevee. In fact, many of the original Pokemon have accumulated star status amongst fans, but only one Psychic-type can rule them all. That is why Gengar continues to be a favorite, and one fan decided to show their love for them with a stunning cosplay.

Over on Reddit, fans were revisited by a familiar Pokemon cosplayer. The user blastoise_irl went viral weeks ago when they shared their insane cosplay of Groudon. Now, they have returned with a photo of their past cosplay, and fans are rightfully shook.

As you can see below, one of Gengar's evolutions was targeted for a custom cosplay. The user decided to take out Haunter for a spin, and Pokemon fans are losing it over this adorably spooky number. As you can see, the fan cosplayed as Blastoise appropriately enough in 2015, but they took things up a notch in 2018 with Haunter.

The cosplay looks like a legit mascot uniform which The Pokemon Company would use. Haunter is brought to life with some spot-on sewing and structural reinforcement. From its color to its clawed hands, Haunter could not look any better here, and we are all rightfully obsessed. If Gengar were to ever get a cosplay this good, so many fans would lose their mind, and this Haunter proves as much. So if The Pokemon Company needs any mascot ideas, well - they know which cosplayer to call now!

Pokemon: The Series is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco. Netflix will also begin streaming Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution shortly.