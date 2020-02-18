There's No New Chapter of My Hero Academia This Coming Week

With the Paranormal Liberation Front War in full swing, the professional heroes are launching their assault against the forces of Shigaraki and the ever expanding army of super villains that are threatening to change society for the worse. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will have to wait a little longer than normal to read the continuing adventures of Midoriya and the rest of the students at UA Academy. While there has been a number of controversies that have been spinning around the franchise this year, this break was planned far in advance before these dropped so fans definitely shouldn't worry when all is said and done.

2020 has been rough year for My Hero Academia, with the controversial name of the doctor of the Paranormal Liberation Front getting the series banned in China and requiring a name change, as well as the revelation that Bakugo happened to share a birthday with a certain dictator of World War 2. With the fourth season of the anime entering its second major arc in the Cultural Festival story line and introducing new villains in the forms of Gentle Criminal and La Brava, Midoriya and company continue to move forward despite the road bumps taking place.

Twitter User WSJ_Manga shared the news that fans of My Hero Academia would have to wait a little longer than normal for the 262nd chapter of the franchise's manga, with the delay being planned long before any of the recent controversies that have taken place:

Brief breaks are a common occurrence in the world of manga, with mangaka pumping out new chapters at a frantic pace. With artists churning out new installments at an extremely steady clip, it's no surprise to see that they are given some breathing room every once in awhile.

My Hero Academia was originally created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.

