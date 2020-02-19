Mob Psycho 100 Creator Steps Out with Cute Reigen Sketch

Mob Psycho 100 is one of the most frantic, energy packed anime franchises that has been released in the past few years. The mangaka simply know as ONE has tailored a story that follows a young high schooler named Mob who harbors an amazing psychic power that lets him take on supernatural threats in some fantastically animated battles. Much like the other franchise created by the artist, One-Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100 combines a Shonen series' hard hitting brawls with some hilarious antics from all the characters involved. Now, the creator has shared an adorable new sketch of Reigen, Mob's "mentor", as he lays out taking in some sun!

With two seasons under its belt and a special OVA that continued the story of Mob and Reigen, its clear that Mob Psycho 100 has definitely found an audience. When we're first introduced to the character of Reigen, he is acting as an exorcist, looking to mostly put money into his pocket by conning civilians who are terrified of spirits. Though he has certainly seen some character development as the series moved forward, Reigen still remains a hilarious foil to the often straight laced visage of Mob, usually causing more trouble than any other character!

ONE shared the new sketch via his Official Twitter Account that shows off a shoeless Reigen laying on the grass, clearly taking in some rest and nutrition before having to go on another adventure that may or may not feature muscle bound ghosts looking to feed on the energy of the living:

A third season of Mob Psycho 100 hasn't been confirmed as of yet, though based on the gap that was between seasons one and two, we would imagine that it will be at least a year before we hear any news of a return to this world of psychic world ending fights. Reigen himself was even given a spin-off manga series of his own, following his hilarious antics through this ghostly environment.

What do you think of this shoeless new sketch from the creator of Mob Psycho 100? Would you like to see a third season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Mob Psycho!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!