Dragon Ball Cosplay Brings Daring Chi-Chi Look to Life

Dragon Ball has plenty of characters eager to take in the spotlight, but fans are always glad to see a heroine from the series take the stage. Goku and Vegeta get plenty of attention thanks to their power but that isn't to say Bulma is weak. In fact, heroines like Chi-Chi are rather strong, and one cosplayer decided to bring out the heroine for a rather daring cosplay as of late.

Over on Instagram, the cosplayer slayrizz gave their best take on Chi-Chi in a recent shoot. The cosplayer decided to bring one of Chi-Chi's sultry statues to life, and she did so with some impressively high heels.

"Fire Mountain's finest," slayrizz wrote. "Life size Chi-Chi figure! Waifu material included. I love being Chi-Chi, it just be hitting different. Not enough love for Chi-Chi tbh."

As you can see above, the Dragon Ball cosplay is spot on with the one created by Bandai. The original figure sees Chi-Chi standing in tall red heels without any pants on. The traditional dress has red slits running up the thigh to the hips, and the look doesn't do anything to downplay Chi-Chi's bust.

Of course, this Dragon Ball cosplay revs up the sexy factor, and slayrizz is living for the praise. Her take on the character is a one-for-one recreation, and it acts as one of here more SFW cosplays. If you want to check out slayrizz's catalog of looks, you definitely want to wait until you're in private or not sitting a few feet away from your boss.

What do you make of this cosplay? Would you create a look from Dragon Ball for a future convention? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

