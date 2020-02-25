Dragon Ball Super Sees Master Roshi's Perversion Smack Him in the Face

Dragon Ball Super has given Master Roshi some serious challenges during the series, but perhaps none as hilarious as his recent perversion coming back to slap him in the face! With Roshi truly proving himself once again in the Tournament of Power, it's clear that among the Saiyans and space aliens that make up the Z Fighters, there's still room for elderly martial arts fighters to make a name for themselves in the Akira Toriyama franchise. Now, Moro's henchmen are giving Roshi a brand new set of problems, causing the teacher to Goku and Krillin to take on a new method of fighting!

Warning! If you have yet to read Chapter 57 of Dragon Ball Super's Manga and want to avoid spoilers, you may want to avoid the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Moro's henchmen having landed on Earth, the Z Fighters have joined with the Galactic Patrol in order to not only save their home world, but also take down the ancient sorcerer that has the ability to sap the energy from both his opponents and entire worlds! This latest story line, much like the previous Tournament of Power arc, gives us the opportunity to once again give some much needed fan moments to the human fighters of the series, including Yamcha and Chiaotzu!

Roshi, during this multi-faceted brawl, teams up with his one time student, Krillin, and while the bald, noseless fighter is stacking his power up against a larger than life threat, the Turtle Hermit finds himself in a much more terrible situation for himself. Roshi has always been a pervert in the Dragon Ball franchise, presenting him some serious problems when squaring off against female warriors.

With Roshi finding himself unable to get a clear state of mind, Krillin inquires why he isn't using the same levels of strength that he did when he had a brief tete-a-tete with Jiren in the Tournament of Power. Roshi, hilariously, states that an "evil state of mind" may have invaded his being, which is of course a lie. In order to fight this trio of femme fatales, Roshi blindfolds himself and immediately becomes stronger, though it isn't enough to defeat the warriors permanently before they employ a new triple fusion!

What do you think of Roshi's hilarious problems while fighting against Moro's femme fatales? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Dragon Ball!

