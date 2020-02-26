The Dragon Prince Getting Three New Books In 2020

Craving more The Dragon Prince since season three wrapped its first act last year? Good news. Wonderstorm and Scholastic are teaming up to release three new books set in the world of The Dragon Prince. The first book is Callum’s Spellbook, releasing on March 3rd. The second book is The Dragon Prince: Book 1: Moon, the first installment of a series of The Dragon Prince novels. It releases on June 2nd. The third book is a graphic novel. Through the Moon (The Dragon Prince Graphic Novel #1) will be released on September 15th. All three books are now available for pre-order on Amazon.

As their varying formats suggests, each of these three books is meant to engage The Dragon Prince fans in a different way. Callum’s Spellbook is described as “a lighthearted, in-world notebook in which Callum documents, through entries and drawings, all the things he encounters and learns on his journey to Xadia.” The Dragon Prince: Book 1: Moon is a core novel that expands on the events of the animated show’s first season, adding “deeper characterizations and expanded plotlines.” Through the Moon (The Dragon Prince Graphic Novel #1) is an original graphic novel with a new canon story set between seasons three and four of The Dragon Prince series.

“The Dragon Prince animated series offers so many fantasy elements to explore in publishing – dragons, elves, magic and so much more,” said Debra Dorfman, Vice President and Publisher, Global Licensing, Brands and Media, Scholastic in a press release. “It’s exciting to be working closely with the creators and Wonderstorm. We love that families are watching this series together, and we can’t wait to bring all fans into the world of Xadia like never before.”

“Deeper and more! We are thrilled to be able to give the fans these three books with new stories, original artwork, and never-before-revealed details and insights,” said Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, co-creators of The Dragon Prince. “Like the show, the books are for a wide age range and give fans a ton of new, insider information about the characters and the world they inhabit.”

Here are the details and covers for all three of the books:

Callum’s Spellbook

Release date: March 3, 2020

Author: Tracey West

Age range: 8 and up

Paperback, 160 pages

Callum’s Spellbook features original concept art not found anywhere else. This humorous, in-world notebook has everything a fan needs to know about the magical world of The Dragon Prince. During his epic journey to Xadia, Callum writes about and draws pictures documenting everything that is happening around him, including stats on elves and dragons, places visited in Katolis and Xadia, and runes and spells. There are also notes added by Ezran, Rayla, Claudia and Soren when they “borrow” the notebook from Callum.

The Dragon Prince: Book 1: Moon

Release date: June 2, 2020

Authors: Aaron Ehasz and Melanie McGanney Ehasz

Age range: 10 and up

Paperback, 288 pages

With the world on the brink of war, three young heroes from opposite sides of the conflict embark on a dangerous quest that could change everything. This beautiful book expands on the events of season one of The Dragon Prince.

Written by Aaron Ehasz, co-creator of The Dragon Prince, and Melanie McGanney Ehasz, this first epic novel takes readers beyond the frame of season one with deeper characterizations and expanded plotlines.

Through the Moon (The Dragon Prince Graphic Novel #1)

Release date: Sept. 15, 2020

Author: Peter Wartman

Illustrator: Xanthe Bouma

Story by: Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond

Age range: 8 and up

Paperback, 128 pages

An exclusive, canon, original story set between seasons 3 and 4 of The Dragon Prince.

At the end of season 3, the Dragon Prince has been reunited with his mother, the Human Kingdoms and Xadia are at peace, and humans and elves alike appear ready to move on.

Only Rayla is still restless. Unable to believe Lord Viren is truly dead, and haunted by questions about the fate of her parents and Runaan, she remains trapped between hope and fear. When an ancient ritual calls her, Callum, and Ezran to the Moon Nexus, she learns the lake is a portal to a world between life and death. Rayla seizes the opportunity for closure and the chance to confirm that Lord Viren is gone for good.

But the portal is unstable, and the ancient Moonshadow elves who destroyed it never intended for it to be reopened. Will Rayla’s quest to uncover the secrets of the dead put her living friends in mortal danger?

