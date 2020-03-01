Travis Scott Takes Over Instagram with One Piece Marathon

Travis Scott has plenty on his mind these days, but the A-list rapper is ready to take a break if it involves One Piece. Over the weekend, Scott got fans buzzing when he hit up Instagram with his top anime recommendation. It was there fans learned the artist is a big fan of One Piece, and Scott is getting caught up with the show nowadays.

If you happened to check out Scott's Instagram story, you would have seen his show plug. The rapper told fan he is "watching on of the best episodes of One Piece" before telling everyone that is his "favorite show ever."

It wasn't long before Scott shared a still from the episode he's binging. It turns out the rapper is watching the episode where Monkey D. Luffy is separated from his crew. The shot shows the Straw Hat captain crouching on the ground while tearing up. Fans will remember this episode as being one of the series' saddest, but Scott isn't afraid of the challenge.

Scott is clearly a fan of One Piece, and he is in good company. When it comes to hip hop, there are dozens of artists who talk about their love of anime. From Dragon Ball to Attack on Titan, anime is hard to separate from rap most times. Even stars like Michael B. Jordan are fans of anime, and Naruto sure doesn't mind its famous fans.

Now, it is turn for One Piece to step into the spotlight, and Scott is fine being the anime's hip hop ambassador. With One Piece preparing a live-action adaptation under Netflix, it will not take long before the title blows up overseas, and Scott can cash in on the bump when it comes.

Do you agree with Scott about this episode being the best of One Piece yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

