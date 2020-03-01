One-Punch Man Taps into Rick and Morty with New Character Creator

Rick and Morty got fans excited when its latest season began rolling out new episodes, and it seems fans have found the show's whacky scientist in an anime universe. You might not expect Rick to appear in One-Punch Man, but the character knows how to fight dirty. And despite him having some (borderline) villainous quirks, Rick is repping for the Heroes Association in an all-new game.

For those who do not know, One-Punch Man put out a new game in the last week. The title, One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, gives fans the chance to experience the series' world on their own. In fact, the first thing fans do is create their own character to join the Heroes Association, and one fan on Reddit turns their avatar into Rick.

Over on social media, the user heistyle shared their personal avatar from the game. It was there they introduced Rick to the world, and fans were quick to bust a gut laughing at the super-buff scientist.

As you can see above, Rick has some gravity defying hair as usual, but it is even more anime now. The look is paired with some real thick eyebrows, and they go along with his deeply wrinkled skin. The look finishes out with a short white coat which looks similar to his lab jacket in the show. Rick wraps it all up with a blue undershirt and belted khakis, so you can see why fans are enamored.

Of course, this number has started a debate over how powerful Rick would be in the anime. The man cannot fight with the same prowess as Saitama, but he has other strengths on his side. For the most part, fans agree Rick is either a Disaster or Cosmic level threat given the chaos he has caused in his own show. And if One-Punch Man were to fight Rick, a simple portal gun is all it would take to put the impossible powerful hero out of commission for quite some time.

Do you think Rick would fare well in this universe? Or would he hop to a different one ASAP? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

