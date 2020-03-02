One Piece Cosplay Recreates Carrot's Powerful Sulong Form

One Piece's Zou arc opened up the New World even further than anything that had come before. It was here that fans were introduced to the Mink Tribe, a race of powerful warriors who could activate an even stronger form with the light of the full moon. Little did we know at the time when first introduced to this new land that Zou would directly tie into the events of the Whole Cake Island and Wano Country arcs to follow. One of the main threads to help keep these connections together was the Straw Hats' newest ally Carrot.

Initially tagging on with Pedro to Luffy's journey to Big Mom's home base in the Whole Cake Island arc, Carrot soon worked her way into the hearts of fans as we began to see just how she bounced off of the rest of the crew during this journey. Then when push came to shove as the Straw Hats were trying to escape from the Charlotte Family, Carrot revealed her own devastating and gorgeous Sulong transformation.

This transformation was a huge hit in both the manga and anime releases of the series, and now that look has made its way to the real world! Artist @vyecos (who you can find on Instagram here) has recreated that gorgeous debut with a stunning cosplay of Carrot's Sulong form that taps into the power and awe of the moment. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VYE (@vyecos) on Feb 22, 2020 at 10:06pm PST

Carrot was initially nervous about using this form, but with Pedro's loss she had decided to trust in herself just as Pedro once did her. This resulted in the form that was strong enough to singlehandedly delay a few of the Charlotte Family ships chasing after Luffy and the others, and definitely has fans wanting to see more. With Carrot still hanging around with the Wano Country arc, there is more of a place for her around the crew. She could decide to go her own way later, but surely fans wouldn't mind seeing Carrot full time if it meant cosplay like this will always be inspired!

What did you think of Carrot's Sulong form when it made its debut in One Piece? Are you hoping to see it again someday? Would Carrot work as a full time member of the Straw Hats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.