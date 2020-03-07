Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Recreates The Epic Fight Between Azula and Katara

Avatar The Last Airbender is currently celebrating its fifteenth anniversary since its premiere on the cable channel Nickelodeon, so there is no better time to share a titanic cosplay that recreates the final battle between the Fire Nation's Azula and the good hearted Katara. The two benders could not be more different, with the former focusing on the bending of flame while Katara commits to water, also opening a path for her to control both ice as well as blood! With Azula set to track and capture her brother, Zuko, to bring him back to the Fire Nation, the struggle between the two female benders was fated!

Katara's "rise to power" was one that she didn't take lightly through the series, as her mastery of water bending eventually gave her the ability to "blood bend", a technique so powerful that it terrified the young protagonist when she discovered how to wield it. Azula was a powerhouse from day one, hitting the scene with an ability to not only wield the fire around her, but manipulate it to a point where she was able to control electricity and lightning to boot. In the final episodes of the series, Katara joined forces with Zuko in a bid to bring down his insane sister, eventually overtaking her and locking her away for her crimes.

Instagram Cosplayer Aigera_Dunamis shared these impressive shots of the battle between Katara and Azula from Avatar The Last Airbender, harkening back to one of the biggest final battles of the legendary series that has become such a staple in the world of Western animation:

Azula's story was something of a tragic one, losing her mind as she continued her pursuit of her brother across the world and remaining a stone cold villain throughout the series. Alongside her state of mind, the princess of the Fire Nation was easily one of the strongest villains of the series, surpassed only by her father, who attempted to rule the world by unleashing his power in a titanic final battle against Aang. Needless to say, the series earned its place in the hearts of fans and the fact that we're still revisiting the series fifteen years after its premiere proves that.

