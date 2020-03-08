Black Clover Impresses with New Color Spread

Black Clover is in the midst of unfolding the Spade Kingdom arc's (which is just beginning in the anime release of the series) first real fight, and this arc features Asta and the other Black Bulls at a stronger stage in life following a half year time skip for training. But as the battles between Asta and the Spade Kingdom Devils in full with the latest chapter of the series, Yuki Tabata has gone all out with a slick new color spread for the latest chapter that demonstrates just how far Asta, Yuno, and Noelle have come in a short time.

With the debut of Chapter 242 of the series which marks the fight between Asta and Dante of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, Tabata shared a slick color spread featuring Asta's new look, Yuno's upgraded self, and Noelle's Valkyrie Dress form (seemingly teasing that she'll be jumping into the action sooner rather than later).

Black Clover, Ch. 242: The battle takes a dark turn as the Spade Kingdom retaliates! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/QT92cq1dlp pic.twitter.com/IRlZZkJVJD — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 8, 2020

Following the end of the Reincarnation arc, the Wizard King Julius Novachrono revealed that the Clover Kingdom would now be a target of the neighboring kingdoms since they have been weakened by their internal struggles. One of the more ominous threats of this prediction was that Asta might die in the midst of these coming battles, and it's kind of looking like that as the battle against Dante continues to play out.

The full scope of this arc is not yet clear as it continues to unfold and we're introduced to the power of the various members of this Dark Triad, so this color spread is a fun tease of the battles to come as Asta and the others begin to see just how much they'll struggle against these new Devil abilities. Noelle might be jumping into the fray next (potentially against a member of the Dark Triad that's currently making her way into the Clover Kingdom), so let's hope that's on the horizon as this spread suggests!

But what do you think of the Spade Kingdom arc so far? What are you hoping to see as Asta and the others continue to fight these increasingly tougher threats? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

