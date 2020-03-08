Stunning Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Rare Nezuko Form

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to be one of the biggest surprises of the last few years. Koyoharu Gotoge originally launched the series in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump a few years ago, the series really didn't break through internationally until near the end of its first season. The manga arguably had a strong following, but there's no debate that the series is completely much more widely recognized now that the anime had a strong debut run. It's why fans can't wait to see what's next to come from the next potential season.

The first season of the series came with its fair share of major moments featuring Tanjiro Kamado and his now demonic sister Nezuko as the pair faced off an increasingly stronger line of deadly threats, but it really only scratched the surface from what's to come in the next few arcs of the series. Especially when it comes to how much Nezuko changes with the next fights.

These changes include a semi-spoilery form for Nezuko Kamado as she unlocks a rare transformation that taps more into her demonic powers and abilities. It's a form that evolves out of necessity much like her adorable chibi like transformation, but it's stunning nonetheless. It's one artist @will_o_wisps (who you can find on Instagram here) was able to channel marvelously with cosplay too! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will-O (@will_o_wisps) on Feb 25, 2020 at 2:40am PST

This particular Nezuko form arrives during the Entertainment District arc, which takes place shortly after the Infinity Train arc that fans will see animated in the upcoming Demon Slayer feature film. Shortly after the first season came to an end, the film was announced as a special continuation of the anime. It's currently unclear as to whether or not the series will get a full second season after the film releases, but should the anime return, this arc will be next up on the list.

The Infinity Train arc might be one well suited to a film, the Entertainment District arc is just a bit more involved so a full season would probably be a preferred delivery for many. But what do you think? Are you hoping to see this demonic Nezuko form in the Demon Slayer anime someday? Which moments from the first season are your favorites? Does the Entertainment District arc deserve a full anime season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

