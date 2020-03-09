Yu-Gi-Oh Cosplay Gets Magical with This Twin Femme Look

Yu-Gi-Oh fans know what it takes to do a cosplay right, and the fandom has proven it time and again. It goes without saying that Seto Kaiba is a favorite character to dress up as, but the Dark Magician Girl ranks high on the list too. And thanks to two fans, a seriously magical Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay is going viral that brings two heroines to life.

The whole thing began when user UniquelyDolly posted a picture of their Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay. The piece, which can be seen below, pictures the girl next to another fan of the series but they are channeling two popular Duel Monsters with ease.

The photo was shared on Instagram as well by the fan dressed as the Dark Magician Girl, and netizens were quick to flood the duo with praise. To the left, gigabcosplay is shown in a sleek blue-and-pink outfit while the Apple Magician Girl poses next to her.

The Yu-Gi-Oh cosplay on the left channels Yugi's favorite heroine in a big way. Not only does the Dark Magician Girl's hat look spot on, but her entire outfit has a high quality sheen. When combined with a blonde wig, this fierce cosplay serves looks and does justice to the favorite Duel Monster.

And of course, the same thing can be said about the Apple Magician Girl. The card might not be as well known to casual fans, but this look brings her to life perfectly. The spell caster has on a perfectly styled wig and gold-trimmed hat. The red costume fits UniquelyDolly like a glove, and the look's heels feature some accessories worthy of any elite duelist.

