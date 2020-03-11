My Hero Academia Art Imagines Eri's Touching Pro Hero Suit

When it comes to costumes, Edna Mode is strict on her No Capes policy, but the stars of My Hero Academia will hear none of it. The series has introduced a slew of characters who don capes as part of their costume, and there are more to come. Thanks to one fan, netizens can imagine how one future heroine would look with a cape, and it proves Eri might be the dark horse of the upcoming Pro Hero generation.

Taking to Reddit, the artist superepic13579 gave fans a look at Eri in the future. This concept art imagines how the little girl could turn into a fully fledge hero, and it gives Eri the perfect costume to work with.

As you can see below, the artwork shows Eri a great deal older as she's likely in high school in this sketch. Her long pale locks have grown down her back, and Eri is rocking her horns without any fear. The lopsided look strangely suits the girl, and it adds to her overall superhero vibe.

After all, Eri is wearing a bodysuit that flares out into a skirt rather than pants, and it is cinched in with a belt. Completed with thigh-high boots, the outfit continues to mimic two very important outfits which Eri has seen in her life. The first is seen in her face mask as Eri is rocking a plate over her mouth similar to the one Deku has on his costume.

However, the most touching homage comes with Eri's cape, so Edna can keep her complaints to herself. It is easy to see she is wearing a long red cape that nearly drags the ground, but Eri has on another cape over it. The cropped number is a bit faded and filled with holes but Eri treasures it as the cape once belonged to Lemillion. To honor her savior's legacy, Eri is wearing the cape which Lemillion saved her in, and that tribute has fans demanding this costume be canonized ASAP.

What do you make of this My Hero Academia costume? Do you think Eri will wind up becoming a Pro Hero? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.