My Hero Academia Cosplayer Flaunts Their Fiercely Femme Deku Look

Izuku Midoriya always wanted to be a hero, and he has inspired so many of his fans to do the same. We may not live in a world where superpowers exist, but there are ways My Hero Academia fans can tap into Izuku's quirk if they tap into their imaginations. After all, cosplaying allows anyone to walk in a character's shoes, and one fan gave Izuku some high heels for their femme makeover.

The look surfaced over on Reddit from the user figarocosplay. The look imagines how Izuku might look if the hero were to get a genderbent makeover, and we can safely say Izuku would look all kinds of fierce.

As you can see below, the heroine gives Izuku some attitude in this shoot's pose alone. The fan is posted with their back to the camera, but they are turning to the side to flaunt their profile. Femme Deku is rocking a familiar look thanks to a green-and-black costume that features a red belt and heeled combat boots.

Of course, some changes have been made to Deku so she fits this femme makeover. For one, the My Hero Academia cosplay has thigh high armor that acts like stockings, giving the costume an extra bit of va-va-voom. The hero has also tailored their suit to fit a more feminine shape, and Deku's curly hair is a bit wavier than normal as it has grown into a beautiful bob.

You can imagine how much praise this cosplay got, and it would be hard to overstate how good this look is. The cosplayer said items like their shoes were bought on Amazon and repainted which makes this look plenty approachable for DIY fans. So if you can find an anime convention that hasn't been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, a look like this would go a long way!

What do you think about this fiercely femme My Hero Academia makeover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

