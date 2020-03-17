Anime Voice Actress Tamaki Nakanishi Passes Away at 44

Today, the anime community has come together to mourn the loss of one of its own. Reports from Japan have confirmed voice actress Tamaki Nakanishi has passed away at the age of 44. Currently, there is no cause of death publicly known for the beloved actress, but fans are taking time to mourn Nakanishi online given her work in series such as Fafner.

According to Anime News Network, Nakanishi's death was confirmed in a statement released by 81 Produce, a talent agency based in Japan. The company represented the actress, and 81 Produce said Nakanishi died while in medical care last Saturday, March 14.

A private funeral was held for the actress shortly after her death. At this time, there are no plans to reveal her cause of death, but fans are mourning Nakanishi's tragic passing on social media all the same.

"Omg she was the voice actor in happy lesson advanced I loved that anime I am so sorry to hear of her passing may she Rest In Peace. I’m sort of low key afraid to die at 44," Secretive Sempai shared on Reddit before others added in their own condolences.

"Damn, that really sucks. She was really good as Tsubaki and Orihime in Fafner," another user known as an innocuous table chimed in.

Now, fans are left to remember Nakanishi for the work she became famous for. The actress is best-known for playing both Tsubaki and Orihime in the Fafner in the Azure franchise. She also starred in series like Accel World, Glass Mask, Happy Lesson, and more.

Our thoughts are with Nakanishi's loved ones during this difficult time.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.