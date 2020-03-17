Cowboy Bebop Gets a Sweet Complete Series Blu-ray Steelbook

If you're a fan of Cowboy Bebop, you don't have to settle for the standard Complete Series Blu-ray set. That's because Best Buy is getting ready to drop a Steelbook edition, and, as you can see, it looks absolutely fantastic.

Details are scarce, but we can see that the Best Buy steelbook edition of Cowboy Bebop anime series contains four discs, which is the same as the standard edition. At the time of writing, you can pre-order it here at Best Buy for $39.99 with shipping slated for June 16th. That's only a few bucks more than the standard edition which is available at Best Buy and Amazon for $35.99. We're guessing that a sell out is highly likely.

Keep in mind that you can also opt for Amazon's Exclusive Edition, which will set you back $89.98 (10% off). That version comes with 9 discs (Blu-ray/DVD combo) and extras like a clamshell art box, a 140 page black and white art book featuring early concept sketches and design, and a 48-page full-color art book.

Again, we're not sure if there's anything new besides the gorgeous cover on this edition of Cowboy Bebop, but assuming that it features the same content as the standard edition, the special features are as follows:

Session #1: Audio commentary with Koichi Yamadera (Spike) and Unshou Ishizuka (Jet)

Session #5: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #10: Audio commentary with Wendee Lee (Faye) and ADR Producer Yutaka Maseba

Session #17: Audio commentary with Director Shinichiro Watanabe and Composer Yoko Kanno

Session #24: Audio commentary with Megumi Hayashibara (Faye) and Aoi Tada (Ed)

Interview with Wendee Lee (English voice of Faye Valentine)

Interview with Cartoon Network Producer Sean Akins

Tank! Full-Size music clip

Tank! Club remix music clip - UK version

Original opening and closing songs

Textless opening and closing songs

Original and textless closing song Ep. 13

Original and textless closing song Ep. 26

Memo from Bebop: The dub sessions remembered

Ein's summer vacation

Cowboy Bebop session #0

U.S. trailer

The Cowboy Bebop Blu-ray is the perfect thing to tide you over while we wait for the Netflix live action series with John Cho playing Spike. Currently, production is halted due to Cho's on-set injury, but things should be back up and running again soon.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.