JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Enters The Steelball Run With Genderbent Diego

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has always prided itself on being a strange series, but the seventh story arc takes this up to a new level and one cosplayer has decided to bring one of its biggest characters to life long before Diego Brando's arrival in the anime. Steelball Run is the seventh arc in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, taking a look into an alternate reality wherein a horse race across the country gives the winner their heart's desire. With this genderbending cosplay, the mirror version of Dio Brando is brought to life in a brand new way!

Diego Brando is a British jockey that has a unique Stand dubbed "Scary Monsters", that gives the Stand User the power to transform its targets into dinosaurs, allowing this Dio to take full control of his victims once they have been transformed. Diego can also transform himself into a dinosaur, proving that this Stand is far different from the likes of the antagonistic Stands that we've seen in the franchise to date!

Instagram NeonTenshi posted this amazing cosplay of the genderbent version of Diego Brando, who is spawned during the alternate reality take of Steelball Run, and looks to live up to the villainous shadow that was created by Dio Brando in the earlier seasons of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure:

We're still a long time off from the arrival of the seventh season of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime, as the sixth season has yet to be confirmed, though the Steelball Run arc is considered by many to be one of the best story lines of the franchise. Putting the Stand Users through a brand new strange adventure, the horse race itself makes for an amazing setting for a franchise that prides itself on the bizarre.

What do you think of this amazing cosplay that presents Diego Brando from the Steelball Run? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and JoJo!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.