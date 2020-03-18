High School DxD Cosplay Brings the Oppai Dragon to Life

Ichiei Ishibumi and Miyama-Zero's High School DXD has gotten a reputation for itself as one saucy anime series featuring copious amounts of fan service, and that's not without reason as it's never been the kind of series to shy away from this. Not only is this one of the major reasons fans have come to adore the series across its four seasons, it's not the only draw as the anime often has a ton of well crafted action to balance it out. It's core story actually follows the young horndog Issei Hyoudou as he transforms from one of the weaker devils to become one of the strongest fighters.

That evolution pays off significantly as well see him used his Boosted Gear over the course of some intense fights, and it eventually goes on to give him a full on armor. With this Balance Breaker armor Issei eventually goes on to earn quite the reputation in the underworld as the "Oppai Dragon," and that blend of raunchy humor and cool action is just the perfect sell for the franchise as a whole.

The Balance Breaker armor is one of the more elaborate looks in the franchise, but it's been brought to life in an awesome way through artist @aishimiku (who you can find on Instagram here). It goes to show that while High School DxD has some...unrealistic character designs it's not entirely unattainable! Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aishimiku (@aishimiku) on Mar 14, 2020 at 1:40am PDT

High School DxD made a surprise return in 2018 with a new studio to boot. Future plans for the anime are currently unknown as of this writing, but studio Passione has been at the center of quite a lot of controversy over the raunchy follow up production to this franchise, Interspecies Reviewers. That series has certainly made DxD look far more tame in retrospect, and certainly opens up the conversation about whether or not fans would actually sit and watch a fifth season of this anime. But what do you think?

Did you check out High School DxD's fourth season return two years ago? What are your thoughts on High School DxD overall? How does it rank among all of the other ecchi action series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

