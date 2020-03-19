Anime Fans Are Sharing Their Quarantine Picks for New Watchers

Millions of people are facing an unprecedented challenge these days, and it revolves around staying inside. The new coronavirus has sparked a pandemic which has temporarily closed schools, businesses, and more. There are scores of people staying at home to contain the virus' spread, and that means people are ready to watch new shows during their quarantines. And thanks to anime fans, they are sharing their top picks with those who aren't so versed in the fandom.

All you have to do is check out Twitter or the slides below to get a few recommendations. Some may be taking their quarantine time to learn a new skill or practice their hobbies, but anime is just as good of a way to spend time. There is never a wrong time to open yourself to a new kind of animation or a different series that you have always been curious to watch.

For instance, I have a few picks of my own to share with ComicBook.com readers. You will see fans online praising the show One Piece, and that is something I must agree with. The series is known as one of the best shonen to come from Japan, but it is a hard sell at over 900 episodes. Now that so many are in quarantined, there has never been a better time to buckle down for the show!

Of course, there are other hits worth checking out which aren't so long. If you have yet to see Cowboy Bebop, the hit is not only considered a classic anime but one of entertainment's best TV shows. The series deals with messy things which seems appropriate given the current state of things, and it counts in at a lower episode order.

There are also anime series out there for sports fans! The current pandemic has shudder most sports organizations like the NBA and NHL. That means you can keep up with your favorite sports through anime like Kuroko's Basketball, Haikyuu, Slam Dunk, or even The Prince of Tennis.

Now, fans are sharing their favorite anime with the Internet to encourage newcomers to give the medium a try. From classics like Dragon Ball Z to recent releases like Demon Slayer - Kimetsu no Yaiba, the anime fandom has what you need to fall in love with a new TV show.

Did your anime pick make the list below? What do you think is missing...? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!