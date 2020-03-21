Bleach Creator's Burn the Witch Anime Shares First Poster

Tite Kubo's Bleach will officially be celebrating its 20th Anniversary next year, and surprised fans with a huge presentation (that was initially scheduled to debut during the now cancelled AnimeJapan 2020) that featured a ton of new announcements for fans of Kubo's work. One of the major announcements was that Kubo's follow up to Bleach would be getting a full animated feature. Kubo released the one-shot Burn the Witch back in 2018, and it turns out that it impressed Shonen Jump's editors so much they wanted to make it an anime. Now that it's debuted its first trailer, that desire is definitely starting to make sense.

With the announcement of a feature film coming to theaters in Japan sometime later this year confirmed following earlier reports and surfaced visuals, Burn the Witch has also opened up an official website with more information on the film. But the main reason this website is more enticing now than ever is that it also provides the first poster for the new film. Check it out thanks to @AIR_News01 on Twitter:

The official "BURN THE WITCH" anime movie website has launched https://t.co/bQDZyJIKLh pic.twitter.com/AXjVhpmKha — A.I.R (Anime Intelligence (and) Research) (@AIR_News01) March 21, 2020

One of the funnier aspects of the recent presentation was that Kubo's editors at Shueisha loved Burn the Witch so much that they wanted to adapt it into an anime straight away. But they noted how this decision came around the same time as the decision to make it Kubo's next weekly series. An anime film would offer up a ton of possibilities, and they wanted a full series to capitalize on this potential after the anime drew in a huge wave of fans.

There is currently no concrete release date for either Burn the Witch's anime film or weekly serialization, but a few aspects of the film's production have been confirmed. Not only has the initial crew behind the film been announced, but Yuina Yamada and Asami Tano have been confirmed to lead the film as Noel Niihashi and Nini Spangle respectively.

How are you feeling about all of the announcements surrounding Bleach's 20th Anniversary presentation? Are you excited to see what kind of film Burn the Witch turns out to be? Are you planning to check out the full series when it drops later this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

