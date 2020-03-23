Doom Eternal Houses a Clever Dragon Ball Z Easter Egg

Doom Eternal is here, and the game had helped a good many through the past weekend. With so many staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, new releases such as this game are hot commodities, and anime fans just found a reason to love Doom Eternal a bit more these days. All it took was a little Dragon Ball easter egg to satisfy them... even if Vegeta would most certainly disapprove of the reference.

Recently, the detail surfaced on social media before making its way to Reddit. It was there fans began geeking out over the nod as one of Doom Eternal's weapons gives a clear shout out to an iconic Dragon Ball Z line.

And how does it do so? Well, in part of the game, fans are given a little teaser about The BFG 10,000. The gun is a favorite for fans who like to dish out rounds lightning fast, and the game made sure to stress its insane ammunition load.

"The BGF 10k is finally here and yes, it's over 9,000," the promo reads.

Of course, Dragon Ball Z fans will know that line anywhere, and most anime lovers will as well. The 'Over 9,000' line has become the phrase for millions of memes, and it is all thanks to the English dub. The line itself was a recording error back in the day, but it has stuck around for decades despite the effort of some fans to bury the meme. Now, it seems Doom Eternal is putting the saying on blast, and gamers aren't about to trash the much-welcomed reference.

