One-Punch Man Artist Confirms New Chapter's Release Date

There has been a bit of a divide among One-Punch Man fans lately as the series continues on its longest single story to date with the Monster Association saga. As the S-Class Heroes continue to make their way through the base and fight against the strongest monsters of the enemy organization, the chapters can be hit or miss with some. But that's changed with the latest few releases in the series that have honed in on some of the more intense one on one fights, so the wait for each new chapter has gotten a little easier.

Illustrator for the manga release of the series, Yusuke Murata, notably took a bit longer with the next chapter of the series and even had a slight delay on it. But taking to Twitter to update fans on its status, Murata revealed that the next chapter of the series (which should be 131 or so in Japan) will be coming at the "beginning" of the week. But there are a few caveats when it comes to this series in particular.

Viz Media's official English language release of the One-Punch Man drops on a bi-weekly basis through the Shonen Jump digital vault. While you can check out the latest three chapters for free (and the rest of the backlog for a $1.99 USD subscription), the legal release of the series is a few chapters behind from where the manga is at currently in Japan. Chapter 120 is set to officially release a couple of days from now, but it's a good chunk behind from where the main release is.

This has created another dissonance among fans as some have checked out spoilers from future chapters before they hit the official release, so discussing latest events in the Viz Media drop does come with a few pitfalls and dangers from those who have read ahead. But as the majority fans are respectful of one another, One-Punch Man gets celebrated twice over with each new chapter of the series! But what do you think?

What are you hoping to see from the rest of One-Punch Man's Monster Association saga? How do you feel about the series' longest arc thus far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

