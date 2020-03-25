Anime Frontier 2020 Canceled In Wake Of CoronaVirus

The Coronavirus has certainly hit the world of anime big time, and it looks like another major event has been canceled in its wake with Anime Frontier 2020 being canceled this year! The "sister event" to Anime NYC, Frontier was originally scheduled to take place in May during this summer but has decided to skip this year as so many other events that focused on the public gathering together to celebrate different mediums. While no news has been released about Anime NYC 2020, that event is scheduled to take place in the fall, November specifically, so hopefully it will still arrive without a hitch!

Anime Frontier takes place in Fort Worth, Texas, gathering together a number of folks that are a part of the anime world, including some of the biggest movers and shakers such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, Aniplex, Bandai Namco, GKIDS, Sentai Filmworks, and Kodansha Filmworks to name a few! The event for this year was originally slated to bring together a number of voice actors, musical acts, panels, Cosplay Meet-ups, and an exclusive screening of the recently released Promare anime. While its disheartening that this event has to be canceled, it is certainly understandable and we wish the convention well in planning for 2021!

Anime NYC shared the news regarding the cancellation of their sister event, Anime Frontier, via their Official Twitter Account, announcing that 2021 would be the next time that this convention would be returning to be attended by the masses:

#AnimeFrontier is our sister show. It was planned for May 2020, and we've made the decision to cancel it due to coronavirus. This doesn't impact Anime NYC. #AnimeNYC is scheduled for November and continues to be planned. 🏥 https://t.co/VWExMl4RpB pic.twitter.com/bBTUGpss8R — Anime NYC (@animenyc) March 25, 2020

One of the biggest events that had been announced as being affected by the CoronaVirus was of course the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics which was going to have a number of different anime tie-ins, specifically with Mobile Suit: Gundam being closely tied to the legendary sporting event. With a satellite launched and memorabilia also being released, we're crossing our fingers that these tie-ins will still take place when the event takes place later this year!

What has been the biggest cancellation to you as a result of the CoronaVirus? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

