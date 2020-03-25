Attack On Titan Gets Tense with Mikasa vs Annie Showdown

Attack On Titan has re-introduced the turncoat of the Survey Corps, Annie, back into the series in a big way and she has run straight into the current protagonist of the series, Mikasa. With a new Survey Corps being created to fight a terrifying new threat that is far more familiar than any they've fought before, a union between Marley and Elida seems to be the only way for the world to come together and save itself from the "rumbling". As Mikasa and Annie now butt heads, will they be able to come together to save the world?

Warning! If you haven't read Chapter 127 of Attack On Titan's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we will be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The Survey Corps now consists of members of the Marleyian and Eldian people attempting to bring down Eren Jaeger who has gone insane with the power of the Foudning Titan. Declaring that he would eliminate anyone that doesn't have Eldian blood flowing through their veins, Mikasa, Armin, and his old friends have begun to wonder what they can possibly do to bring Eren back from the brink of destruction. Of course, Annie doesn't have any misconceptions about what it will take to stop Jaeger, causing some serious friction between the two factions of the Survey Corps!

In order to put their problems with one another behind them, the Marley and Eldia members of the Survey Corps sit around a camp fire and air their grievances. As Annie notes, the Survey Corps very much has to consider killing Eren Jaeger in order to stop him from ripping the world apart. Mikasa and Armin's plan is to try to talk Eren down and the female member of the Survey Corps asks Annie directly just how far she is willing to go to kill Eren if need be. With Mikasa holding a deep love for Eren, she tells Annie straight up that she will have to kill her to get to Jaeger.

While Mikasa and Annie don't fight one another this chapter, it's definitely something that may very well happen before the end of the franchise that is Attack On Titan!

What did you think of the tete-a-tete between Mikasa and Annie in this latest installment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.