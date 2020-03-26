Disney's Villains Sizzle in Official Anime Promo

The villains of the Disney universe are as complex as they are varied and now, they have entered the world of anime with this new introduction for the Japanese mobile game of "Twisted Wonderland". The game, which places a number of different major villains of the world of Walt Disney such as Lion King's Scar, Alice in Wonderland's Red Queen, and Sleeping Beauty's Maleficent, takes some of these nefarious antagonists and places them into the roles of teenage students in a bizarre academy setting! While the game isn't available in the US as of yet, it's clear that this intro will have Disney and anime fans turning their heads!

This is far from the first time that the Disney Villains have assembled in a scenario outside of their usual environments, as one major video game franchise saw them assemble in an attempt to bring down the Keyblade wielder via Kingdom Hearts! With the likes of Aladdin's Jafar, the Little Mermaid's Ursula, and a ton of other of Disney's antagonists joining forces, it's clear that there is a demand to see this universe's villains join together to revel in their evil. The Twisted Wonderland may not be on the same level as the aforementioned Kingdom Hearts, but its visual novel style fuses together Disney's villains with the world of anime brilliantly.

Twitter User AitaikiMochi shared the opening intro for the mobile game of Twisted Wonderland, showing off these brand new interpretations of some of Disney's most classic villains, albeit with entirely new takes that paint them as anime teenagers in an unorthodox academy:

TWISTED WONDERLAND’S “PIECE OF MY WORLD” ANIME INTRO IS SO GOOD!!!!!! The cutscene plays after you finish the Prologue, and honestly, this mobile game needs an anime adaptation asap~♦️♣️♥️♠️ pic.twitter.com/oeNBUizIRP — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) March 18, 2020

The Disney villains have sometimes been able to outshine the heroes of their own franchises, with the likes of Maleficent being easily the most recognizable character of Sleeping Beauty for example, to the point that the classic character was given two live action films with Angelina Jolie in the titular role. As the world of Disney continues to explore new avenues, it will be interesting to see how the villains of the universe change in the future!

What do you think of this anime intro for the mobile game Twisted Wonderland? What other Disney villains would you like to see get an anime makeover? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Disney!

